Portion of I-20 west of Tyler to be closed for days

Drivers traveling on Interstate 20 in East Texas should consider alternate routes over the next few days.

Construction will begin on Sunday, Dec. 10 near Hideaway, Texas, according to the City of Van Fire Department's Facebook. That's between Tyler and Terrell, Texas.

Interstate 20 will be closed in both directions while the FM 849 bridge is torn down.

According to the Facebook post, the interstate could be reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Traffic is expected to back up to 10 miles in each direction.

Again, authorities urge drivers to use alternate routes.

Also, increased traffic is expected on FM 314 (which is a 45 mph work zone), FM 16, and Highway 110 between Van and Tyler.

