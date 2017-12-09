2 arrested, 1 sought after high-speed chase along I-20

Authorities have two women in custody and searching for a man after a high-speed chase along Interstate 20 comes to an end Saturday morning. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News12)

The nearly hour-long chase has ended at West 69th Street and Union Avenue in Shreveport when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a power line pole causing a Minden police unit to slam into the back of the vehicle.

Police have 2 people in custody. One was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The other was taken tk be booked into Shreveport City jail: https://t.co/R0xyZSoZop pic.twitter.com/RbViLfgBDV — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 9, 2017

During the chase, the third suspect jumped out of the car somewhere in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood, according an officer with Shreveport police.

I’m in scene of a high scene chase that started in Minden and ended near the intersection of Union Ave. and W. 69th >> https://t.co/R0xyZSoZop #CrimeTracker pic.twitter.com/BX7RQrW0a5 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 9, 2017

While searching through the vehicle, Minden police found a gun inside.

It all started when the unidentified suspects reportedly stole merchandise at the Walmart on Homer Road in Minden around 10:30 a.m., according to the Minden Police Department.

The Walmart manager said they ran out of the store with multiple $200 hoverboards which could mount into thousands of dollars.

Multiple law enforcement agencies chased the white Chevy Impala from Minden I-20 westbound all the way to Shreveport.

KSLA's evening anchor Doug Warner witnessed Louisiana state troopers attempting to use stop sticks in order to stop the vehicle at mile marker 28.

One of the suspected passengers in the car was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

The two women involved in the chase will be charged with felony flight.

Minden police say they have suspended their search for the third suspect involved in the incident.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and Louisiana State Police were assisting MPD in the chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

