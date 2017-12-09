SWEPCO employees to help Puerto Rico restore power

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

SWEPCO crew to help restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. (Source: Southwestern Electric Power Company - SWEPCO via Facebook)

SWEPCO will fly to Puerto Rico to help with power restoration on Sunday morning.

Nearly three months since Hurricane Maria swept through the island, about 30 percent of homes are still without power.

Ten employees will leave for Cagus from Shreveport Regional Airport around 9:30 a.m. on Dec.10.

There crews will work effortlessly to restore electricity to the millions of people who have gone without since the hurricane.

The team will work seven days a week putting in 12 to 16 hours daily until the early parts of January.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to help bring power back to the people of Puerto Rico. We will miss time with our friends and families over the holidays, but the conditions in Puerto Rico are dire, and they need power restored as quickly as possible,” said distribution system manger with SWEPCO, Bryan Blanton. “We have the expertise to do that, and we are happy to be able to help.”

AEP, SWEPCO’s parent company will send 3,000 insulators to support Puerto Rico’s efforts to restore power.

SWEPCO is a team of storm restoration experts equipped to restore power after major disasters.

They serves over 500,000 customers within our area.

