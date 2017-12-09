Man arrested after dragging Natchitoches officer by car

Officers seized several drugs found in Collin's vehicle during a traffic stop. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A man is behind bars after dragging a Natchitoches officer by a car trying to escape Friday evening.

The officer with the Natchitoches Police Department pulled over 43-year-old Donald Collins on Washington Street.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the car.

The officer tried to get the driver out of the vehicle, but that’s when he began to drive off, dragging one officer 100 feet before he could free himself.

Once the officer was free from the vehicle, he fired shots at the car’s front tire attempting to stop it.

Collins was able to get away on Washington Street and continued on Highway 3175 where his vehicle crashed into another.

Officers arrested Collins before he could escape on foot.

Collins was charged with:

Driving left of center

2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated flight

Reckless operation

Following too close

Resisting an officer

Possession of schedule II

Possession of schedule IV

Simple kidnapping

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The officer who fired his weapon was a deputy from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPD is investigating the incident on their request.

