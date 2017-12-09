Shreveport mobile home fire possibly caused by a space heater

Three adults are searching for shelter after a blaze destroyed their mobile home in Shreveport on Friday night.

Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

At the time of the fire, one person was home, according to Shreveport Fire Department.

The resident said that he noticed black smoke as he started to leave the home, passing a bathroom where a space heater had possibly turned over.

One of three pets survived the fire. No one was injured.

The flames were hot enough to damage neighboring homes.

Firefighters asked that people be mindful of the use of space heaters.

