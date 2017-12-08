5 people recovering from Bossier City wreck on I-20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

5 people recovering from Bossier City wreck on I-20

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Five people are recovering after a major wreck on Interstate 20 west at Hamilton Road exit Friday evening.

All lanes reopened on I-20 around 11:30 p.m.

Bossier City police say 5 people were taken to the hospital and all are expected to recover. 

Officers got the call just before 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly