5 people recovering from Bossier City wreck on I-20

Five people are recovering after a major wreck on Interstate 20 west at Hamilton Road exit Friday evening.

All lanes reopened on I-20 around 11:30 p.m.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at Hamilton Road. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 9, 2017

Bossier City police say 5 people were taken to the hospital and all are expected to recover.

Officers got the call just before 9:45 p.m.

I-20 West remains closed at Hamilton Road due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at I-20/I-220. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 9, 2017

