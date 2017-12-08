Cherokee Park Elementary host Na-cho Average Dad event for fathers

A group of dads joined their Cherokee Park Elementary school students Friday for an event called Na-cho Average Dad.

The goal was to encourage the dads to take more of an active role in their children's education.

The event was put on in partnership with the group, All Pro Dads.

"It's ok to come up to the school and check up on your kids. And also prove that stat wrong that fathers are not involved in education and that it's a "mom" thing," said president of the group All Pro Dads Ryan Williams. "So we basically want to get away from that "it's a mom thing," to come up to the school. No, it's a dad thing too."

Not only did the dads get to eat nachos, they were also treated to miniature step show and some students performed a rendition of "The Greatest Love of All"

They also heard from guest speaker, Caddo parish Commissioner Lyndon B Johnson.

One of the dads in the crowd was Darnell Harris. He says he was there to support his 10-year-old son in the 4th grade.

"As a father, you want to see your kids succeed in life. And I think he looks up to me so if he sees me here that will motivate him to do better and do more in school," said Harris.

The benefits of a more active father are expected to go beyond the school and education.

"And then also the crime and different things like that," said Williams. "Because with fathers being involved and helping mothers doing what we're supposed to be doing, we can actually take things to a whole other level inside the city of Shreveport."

With the 48 homicides and all the crime the city of Shreveport has seen this year, Williams hopes that getting fathers more involved will change things. And that's something Harris agrees with.

"I think it's very important. I think a lot of these younger kids get caught up in violence and they might not have their parent's in their life, especially a father to kind of lead them and guide them in the right direction," said Harris.

Dad’s join their students at Cherokee Park Elementary school for a special event: Na-cho Average Dad! To help encourage the dads to be active in their students education @KSLA pic.twitter.com/MW5Ldfhwnz — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 8, 2017

