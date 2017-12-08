Man accused of robbing 4 businesses in Shreveport

A man is behind bars after police think he is responsible for robbing four businesses dating as far back as April 2017.

Authorities working an armed robbery initiative received a Crime Stoppers tip about Demarcus McDowell’s whereabouts on Dec. 7 around 10:30 p.m.

He was wanted by the Shreveport Police Department with one count of armed robbery stemming from a Thrifty Liquor store robbery on Nov. 9.

In that robbery, he reportedly jumped across the counter and held a handgun to the back of the cashier’s head while demanding money.

Once McDowell was in custody on Thursday evening, police linked him to three additional robberies that included two prior robberies at the same Thrifty Liquor back on May 22 and Nov. 28.

The other robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in the 200 block of West 84th Street on Apr. 28.

McDowell was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on four counts of armed robbery of a business.

