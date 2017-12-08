LSU athlete jumps for joy during snowfall

It rarely ever snows in Louisiana. However, on Friday, all around the state, some Louisianans had some considerable snowfall.

For one Da'Quan Bellard, a Louisiana State University track and field athlete, it was a cause for celebration.

A video he tweeted of him caught the attention of Twitter with nearly 2,000 retweets and nearly 3,000 likes.

In the video, he dances, in the snow while singing Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," (good choice) catches snowflakes on his tongue, and rolls around in some fresh powder.

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often ?????? pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

"They say it wasn't gonna snow, but it did!" Bellard shouts in the video.

View the video here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.