James: Temps will rise, but days will remain chilly

Even though we're going to start a warming trend this weekend, it's still going to be chilly.

Afternoon highs on Saturday & Sunday will range from the mid-50s to near-60s, so don't let the sunshine fool you! Despite a ton of sunshine, you're still going to need a jacket during the day and a coat at night and in the morning.

If you're going to be out and about this evening, a heavy jacket or coat will be a must. Temperatures will quickly tumble through the 30s this evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Most places will drop well below the freezing mark tonight, so make sure to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, pipes and plants.

There will be no shortage of sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a NW wind at 8-12 mph. Even though the weather will be a little chilly the weather looks great to hang up your holiday decorations or head out to Christmas on the Square in Benton or Small Town Christmas in Blanchard.

Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, most places will wake up to temperatures on either side of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be a touch warmer than Saturday. Highs will be on either side of 60 degrees.

The warm-up will continue into the start of next week. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Monday. However, the warm-up will be short lived. A cold front will slide through the area on Tuesday.

Even though we could use the rain, this front will slide through dry. It will knock our temperatures down, though. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The rest of next week looks sunny and a few degrees above average. Highs towards the middle of next week will be in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

It may be another week or so before our next big rain event.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.