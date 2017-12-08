NPSO Sheriff, community remembers fallen deputy

A memorial service — attended by friends, family, coworkers and community members — was held Friday morning for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Ricky Ray Issac, Jr.

The event took place at 9 a.m. where Issac's wife, son and members of the NPSO held a brief prayer service and wreath-laying at a cross constructed at the scene of the fatal crash that took his life, according to a Facebook post.

Deputy Issac's son Ricky Ray Issac, III laid the wreath down at the base of the cross during the memorial service. Prayer was led by Chief Marry Byers of the NPSO Community Services Division.

The wreck happened on this day in 2012 on Louisiana Highway 1, just south of Cypress. His patrol unit hydroplaned while taking a curve, leaving the roadway striking several trees.

Despite wearing his seat belt, he was not able to recover from his injuries. He was 24 years old, married to Akilah Givens Issac.

During the event, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones recalled watching Issac on the football field and speaking with him while at Northwestern State University when Issac was studying Criminal Justice.

While one dinner event, Sheriff Jones met with him and other Criminal Justice majors. Issac stood out to the Sheriff because of his inquisitive nature — asking more questions than other majors, according to a news release.

Issac was hired part-time in 2011 at the Natchitoches Parish Jail, after graduation, he was hired full-time in January 2012 as a patrol deputy. He attended the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and became a Natchitoches Parish Deputy in May 2012.

The Facebook Post reads:

Although Deputy Issac was with the Sheriff’s Office only a short time, his smile, his personality, and his drive to succeed made a huge impact on the entire Sheriff’s Office family and our community. Deputy Issac met no strangers; people who met him loved him.

