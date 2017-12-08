New heart monitor syncs with patient's smartphone

A man in Bossier is the first patient in Northwest Louisiana to recieve a new heart monitor that syncs with his smartphone. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Bossier man is the first patient in Northwest Louisiana to receive a new heart monitor that syncs with his smartphone.

Heart defects can cause major issues like strokes and heart attacks and according to a Shreveport cardiologist, some of the defects can be a mystery to diagnose.

The new heart monitor that syncs to the user's smartphone is working to help solve those mysteries.

Mavin Tidwell had a small stroke in June. He says now he just has a little weakness on his left side, but he and his doctors still don't know what caused it.

That's when the new Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor comes in.

Marvin is the first patient in Northwest Louisiana with the new device.

The monitor pairs with the Marvin's smartphone and allows him to interact with it.

"That's been one of the problems before is that there wasn't an easy way for the patient to trigger it and tell us when they felt something so that the device could record it," said his cardiologist Dr. Trey Baucum.

Dr. Baucum says one of the possible causes to his stoke may have been an intermittent heart defect that leaves no trace so doctors and other monitors can't always catch it.

"Atrial Fibrillation when it happens tends to cause devastating strokes so you want to prevent it if you can. and so that's what we're trying to do, is see if that's what caused this so we can prevent another one."

Dr. Baucum is hoping the monitor will help figure out what's going on.

"Even if they don't feel anything the device will detect it and send an alert. But if the patient does feel something he or she can trigger it and tell us something's going on right now."

The app allows Marvin to send an alert to his medical team if he is in distress and he says he feels comforted having that extra layer of security.

"As you get on up in age a lot of things can happen to you and this is one way to catch a problem before you know you're having a problem," said Dr. Baucum.

Now, Marvin says the only thing he'll have to get used to is keeping his phone with 5-feet of him to keep it in range.

Dr. Baucum says he has many patients with mysteries similar to Marvin's and he thinks this new monitor will help them, too.

