Wreck blocks traffic on I-20 west near Fairfield Avenue exit

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 20 west in Shreveport after a wreck near the Fairfield Avenue exit, according to LA DOTD.

The 2 left lanes are blocked on I-20 West at Fairfield due to an accident. Congestion has reached 3 miles in length.

Congestion at this time has reached three miles in length.

