Wreck blocks traffic on I-20 west near Fairfield Avenue exit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Wreck blocks traffic on I-20 west near Fairfield Avenue exit

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 20 west in Shreveport after a wreck near the Fairfield Avenue exit, according to LA DOTD.

Congestion at this time has reached three miles in length.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly