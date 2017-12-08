Call from concerned citizen leads to arrest of 4 burglars

Four people are behind bars after a phone call about suspicious activity leads officers to a burglary spree in progress.

Shreveport officers were called just before 8 on Wednesday night at the Arbors Apartment Complex in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road.

When they arrived, they found two adults and two juveniles at the apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Kane Koob and 22-year-old William Edmonds, along with the two juveniles, working together to commit multiple vehicle burglaries.

Detectives found evidence that linked Koob and Edmonds to vehicle burglaries that at the apartment complex.

Police were able to return the stolen property to the victims.

Koob and Edmonds were booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a count of attempted simple burglary and four counts of simple burglary.

The two juveniles were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of attempted simple burglary and simple burglary.

