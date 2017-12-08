Ginuwine, Dru Hill to perform at CenturyLink Center

Fans of 90's music rejoice! The 90's Block Party is coming to the CenturyLink Center in March.

Early 90's R&B band, Guy, will headline the concert. Guy's debut album went double platinum with hits like "Groove Me," "I Like," and "Round and Round." This album reached number one on the R&B Albums chart where it remained for five consecutive weeks.

R&B quartet, 112, will also perform. Their debut album also went double platinum due to the success of singles like "Only You" and "Cupid."

Other performers include Dru Hill and Jagged Edge, two R&B groups popular in the 1990’s, and Ginuwine, the singer made famous for the song "Pony."

The block party starts at 7:00 p.m. on March 4, 2018. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on December 15 at 10:00 a.m.

