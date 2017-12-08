Shreveport man convicted on multiple drug charges

A Shreveport man was convicted of multiple drug charges Wednesday from his arrest earlier this year.

Cyrus Eugene Wilson Jr., 37, was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute drug methamphetamine and cocaine.

Due to two prior felonies on Wilson’s record, a 1999 simple burglary and a 2011 possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the state can pursue an enhanced sentencing.

Wilson faces up to 30 years in prison at hard labor on each count. He will return to court for formal sentencing on Feb. 28, 2018.

