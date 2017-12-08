Bossier City standoff ends with man in custody

A nearly 6-hour standoff is over after authorities used tear gas to put a man in custody in Bossier City’s Shady Grove neighborhood. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A nearly 6-hour standoff has come to an end, in Bossier City’s Shady Grove neighborhood with one man in custody.

Officers on the scene say a SWAT team entered the home by using tear gas. The suspect was taken from the home in handcuffs and sent to University Health for evaluation.

Police say the 34-year-old man has a history of domestic violence.

The standoff took place in the 2000 block of Bey Street where an armed man barricaded himself in a house.

Dozens of units with the Bossier City Police Department, a SWAT team and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the standoff.

They found two guns inside the home.

Several Bossier Parish school buses were escorted into the Shady Grove neighborhood due to the incident.

Buses 251 (Parkway), 22 (Bellaire) and 188 (Curtis) were escorted by School Resource Officers to ensure student's safety.

Police have not released the person's name at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

