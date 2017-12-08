Memorial held for Shreveport paramedic killed in helicopter crash

John "Trey" Auld was killed along with two other men in a medical helicopter crash in Arkansas this past Sunday. (Source: Auld Family)

A special memorial was held for Shreveport native Trey Auld and his two colleagues who were killed in a helicopter crash just last month.

The event held on Friday, December 8, 2017 was a fitting tribute and a final goodbye to three brave men.

It will take place at the Air One Bravo Hangar at Grider Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Auld was a paramedic on board a medical chopper on Sunday, November 19.

He along with nurse Jim Spruill and pilot Mike Bollen were killed when their chopper suffered a bird strike and crashed near Dewitt, Arkansas.

Additional details about what caused the crash are not yet known.

Auld was laid to rest Saturday, December 2.

To watch their special memorial, click here.

