Authorities ID woman hit by truck in brewery parking lot

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a woman killed in the parking lot of a Shreveport business.

It happened Thursday, Dec. 7, around 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Great Raft Brewery in the 1200 block of Dalzell Street.

Police say 72-year-old Jeanelle Berger of Bossier City was run over by a vehicle driven by her husband 73-year-old William Berger.

She was taken to University Health where she was pronounced dead.

Berger was detained by officers on scene. He was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex where police say he voluntarily submitted to chemical testing.

Investigators say at this time they do not suspect foul play and released Berger from custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

