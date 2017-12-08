Coushatta man killed in rollover crash

A man is dead after being killed in a one-vehicle crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. on LA 480, eight miles south of US 84.

Authorities say a 2001 Ford F-150 truck driven by 40-year-old Felton Washington of Coushatta was traveling east on LA 480 when, for reasons still under investigation, Washington ran off the road causing the vehicle to roll over and strike a large group of trees.

Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected during the crash, police say.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Red River Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in this crash, however, the crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers say they would like to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

In 2017, Troop G has investigated 23 crashes resulting in 26 deaths.

