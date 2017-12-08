Last call to adopt Salvation Army Angel Tree

Friday is the last day to adopt an Angel Tree for children and seniors in need.

The program lets families living in poverty register for toys, while others can pick their "angel" off of the tree and fill their wish list.

In Texarkana, Arkansas, over 1000 kids and families were registered for the program, but so far only 340 orders have been filled.

Anyone who wishes can drop off items at 400 East 4th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Anyone is free to also bring any toys they can which will be supplemented to the kids who didn't get their order filled.

Major David Feeser with the Salvation Army says they want to do all they can to make sure no child goes without a gift on Christmas.

"If they can go by the mall and pick up an Angel today, then they still have a few days to get the order filled," said Feeser.

Central Mall in Texarkana will be open until 9 pm on Friday.

While volunteers say the program is doing well this year, there are still angels left to be adopted.

You can find other angel locations here:

Mall St. Vincent

Pierre Bossier Mall

Chick-Fil-A Youree Drive, Shreveport

Suddenlink, Bossier City

Walmart, Minden, LA

Walmart locations in Shreveport-Bossier

Louisiana Tower downtown Shreveport (Capital One Bldg)

Home Federal Banks

Soma, Shoppes at Bellemead

American Rose Center

The Salvation Army Lobby

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 7,200 children and 3,000 families during the holidays.

