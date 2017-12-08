No headlights after midnight leads to 20 guns, drugs, $11,963

BOOKED: James Wesley Anderson, of Litchfield, Ill., and some of the guns, drugs and money authorities reportedly seized from his vehicle. (Source: Hempstead County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight.

But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.

It happened early Thursday morning as Deputy Derick Bunn was standing outside the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office.

The gold-colored car with no headlights on was heading west on 4th Street when it stopped at a stop sign at Washington Street and turned north toward 3rd Street.

Authorities say that's when the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed and blew through a stop sign at 3rd at Washington.

He was traveling fast enough that the car went airborne.

And sparks flew from underneath the vehicle when it landed on the north side of the intersection.

That's when Bunn begain chasing the vehicle.

He reportedly saw it run stop signs on Ferguson Street at 3rd and 4th streets before coming to a stop on Ferguson between 4th and 5th streets.

The driver identified himself as a Litchfield, Ill., man by the name of James Wesley Anderson.

And Bunn thought he smelled marijuana.

Authorities say Anderson refused to get out of the car when asked to do so first by Bunn and then by Hope, Ark., police Officer Hunter Halliday.

When two more Hope police officers arrived and asked Anderson to get out, he reportedly said he did not feel safe doing so.

When he was forcibly removed from the car and handcuffed, an officer noticed Anderson was wearing an empty holster.

Anderson reportedly told officers the gun was in the car's center console.

And after asking Anderson if there was anything else in the vehicle, officers confiscated:

a small jar of suspected marijuana,

a pistol with a full magazine and a round in the chamber, and,

drug paraphernalia.

In a bag in the back seat they reportedly found:

a large glass jar partially filled with marijuana,

a glove containing a white ball with a brown tar-like substance, and

a contact lens case containing a small usable amount of suspected methamphetamine.

That was not all.

Further search of the vehicle led to the seizure of $11,963 in cash and 20 guns.

Those firearms were:

4 Para 1911 .45-caliber semi-automatic handguns,

3 AK-47 semi-automatic rifles,

3 Mag 9mm semi-automatic pistols,

2 Colt 45 semi-automatic handguns,

1 Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol

1 SWD Inc. M11 9mm semi-automatic pistol,

1 Kimber 45-caliber handgun,

1 Colt government 45-caliber handgun,

1 Kimber 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun,

1 Ruger .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun,

1 Remington .22-caliber bolt-action rifle, and,

1 Remington 30.06 Springfield bolt-action rifle.

Also seized were about 1,000 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and several hundred rounds of ammunition and loaded and empty clips for all the weapon found in the vehicle.

Now Anderson is being held in Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of:

simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,

possession of methamphetamine,

possession of marijuana,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

careless and prohibited driving,

disobeying a stop sign, and,

what started it all, driving with no headlights.

