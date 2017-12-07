Woman dies after being hit by truck in brewery parking lot

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on Dalzell Street between Southern and Samford avenues (Source: Google Maps)

Shreveport police confirm that a pedestrian is dead as a result of being hit by a vehicle.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on Dalzell Street between Southern and Samford avenues.

That's immediately west of Interstate 49.

Police say a woman was struck by a truck in the parking lot of Great Raft Brewing in the 1200 block of Dalzell.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, died after being taken to University Health.

Police are investigating it as a hit-and-run accident.

They have detained the truck's driver and are working to determine whether he may have been driving under the influence of any substances..

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.