NWLA sheriff's offices battle in Red Kettle Challenge

The friendly competition is to help raise money for the Salvation Army, a ministry motivated by feeding the hungry, clothing the needy, housing the homeless and supporting people in the community. (Source: Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A battle between two Northwest Louisiana law enforcement agencies begins Friday morning to see who can raise money for the Salvation Army in the Red Kettle Challenge. (Source: Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A battle between two Northwest Louisiana law enforcement agencies begins Friday morning to see who can raise money for the Salvation Army in the Red Kettle Challenge.

Bossier deputies and staff will be ringing the bell at Kroger on Airline Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Caddo deputies will be ringing the bells at the Kroger on Ellerbe Road at the same time.

The friendly competition is to help raise money for the Salvation Army, a ministry motivated by feeding the hungry, clothing the needy, housing the homeless and supporting people throughout the community.

“The Salvation Army does so many terrific things to help other people, and this is our simple way to help raise money and awareness of the awesome contributions they make to our community and nation,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “They truly live up to their motto of ‘Doing the Most Good.’”

During last year’s competition, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled out the victory over the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BPSO raised $3,647 and CPSO raised $2,745.

Bossier deputies and staff will be singing, dancing and playing music as they ring the bell.

Sheriff Whittington will come out and ring the bell from 4-6 p.m., and there is going to be a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator will be ringing the bell from 4-6 p.m. on Ellerbe Road.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.