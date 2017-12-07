Deal on management of University Health hospitals is close, Louisiana governor says

"We are in the final stages of hammering out a letter of intent," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Officials are getting really close to reaching an agreement under which Ochsner Health System would take over management of University Health in Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

"We are in the final stages of hammering out a letter of intent. I think what's going to happen soon is the LSU president, once things are worked out, will be asked to sign a letter of intent on behalf of LSU."

Edwards made the comments a day after a congressman sent a letter to the governor asking for a commitment to keep the medical school and teaching hospitals in North Louisiana.

Edwards responded then that he has a "steadfast commitment to keep the medical school in Shreveport" and reaffirmed that stance Thursday.

