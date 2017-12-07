Brookshire's donates hundreds of hams to NWLA food bank

Brookshire’s and Hormel Foods Corporation donated over 650 hams to the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank Thursday morning. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Good things happen when an ArkLaTex grocery store donates to a food bank for the holidays. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Brookshire’s and Hormel Foods Corporation donated over 650 hams to the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank Thursday morning.

It’s part of a companywide food drive that helps feed people in the community who are in need.

“We are very excited to work with Hormel Foods and the Hormel Cure 81 brand to donate almost 7,000 half hams to close to 70 food banks and food pantries in communities throughout our market area this holiday season,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman, and CEO of BGC. “We hope this donation will help make the holidays a little more special for individuals and families in need.”

The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank expressed their gratitude for the donation since protein is the most expensive item to feed people.

“There are about 95,000 individuals that live in poverty in Northwest Louisiana, and those are the individuals that we try to help at the food bank for our various programs,” said executive director of the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Martha Marak. “So a donation like this today really helps us with our mission of ending hungry in Northwest Louisiana.”

Brookshire’s donated over $100,000 worth of hams to dozens of food banks across the country.

The Shreveport location makes up about 10 percent of the donations.

The food bank says they will distribute the hams out of the community as early as Friday.

Hormel Foods will donate more than 38,000 hams to charities nationwide through the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program this holiday season.

