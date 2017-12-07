Planet Aqua Group affirms it still manages Sci-Port

The change of management at Sci-Port came with the closure of the learning museum to allow for renovations. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Planet Aqua Group has issued a statement affirming it still is managing Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center.

"As of this point in time, the agreement between the Sci-Port Board of Directors and Planet Aqua Group has not been terminated," spokesman Jake Wood says in the statement released Thursday afternoon.

Planet Aqua Group, the company behind Shreveport Aquarium, announced in August that it was taking over management of the learning museum and its IMAX movie theater.

Wood said that has not changed and reports to the contrary are inaccurate.

"We feel like some pretty bold assumptions were made based on some cherry-picked information and a deceptive headline.

"Changes in a relationship between Planet Aqua Group and the Sci-Port Board of Directors would be communicated directly by both parties," he added.

The management change announced in August meant the closure of the Shreveport riverfront venue from Labor Day until Dec. 31 to allow for significant renovations to the museum.

