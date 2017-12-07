Verdict reached in emotional attempted murder trial

A Caddo Parish jury found 25-year-old Adam L. Martin guilty Thursday afternoon of attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Martin violently attacked 21-year-old Jakare Fecunda after an argument in 2015.

During the trial, jurors heard emotional testimony and the horrifying 911 tape describing how the victim was bleeding and clinging to life.

Holding back tears, Fecunda testified Dec. 6 about the attack.

Because of prior convictions, Martin faces between 25 and 50 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 20, 2018.

