Authorities identify man, wife killed in suspected murder-suicide at home on Caddo Lake

Deputies say they were met at the door by the family dog, which had been shot. The couple, who also had been shot, were found dead inside the residence. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

"Detectives say evidence at the scene indicates that (Ken) Vassar shot his wife before turning his handgun on himself," said Cindy Chadwick, spokeswoman for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A Caddo coroner's office van leaves a residence where a man and his wife were found fatally shot the morning of Dec. 7. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified the man and woman who were found dead Thursday morning in their home on Caddo Lake near Mooringsport.

They are 72-year-old Kenneth Lloyd "Ken" Vassar and his wife, 65-year-old Patricia Ann Hissom Vassar, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Caddo property tax records.

"Right now, we believe that we are working a murder-suicide which occurred early this morning in the 9900 block of Scaife Road," said Cindy Chadwick, spokeswoman for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The discovery was made after a fire department received a 911 call at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in which a man asked sheriff's deputies to respond to a domestic situation at a Scaife Road residence, she said.

Detectives now believe that call was placed by Ken Vassar, who lived at the residence with his wife.

"They lost contact with the caller. We tried to re-establish contact at that point and were never able to reach anybody at the residence after that," Chadwick said.

Deputies arrived at the residence near Mooringsport 15 minutes later and found a door ajar.

They were met at the door by the family dog, which also had been shot.

Inside, they found the Vassars' bodies. They too had been shot.

"Detectives say evidence at the scene indicates that Vassar shot his wife before turning his handgun on himself," Chadwick said.

A neighbor took the wounded canine to North Shreveport Animal Hospital in Shreveport for treatment.

The Caddo coroner's office is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.

