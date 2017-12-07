Juvenile suspected of shooting man while trying to rob him

Shreveport police are searching for a juvenile suspected of shooting a man Thursday morning.

Officers got the call just after 10:30 a.m to Clear Horizon Apartments the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. That's near Mooretown Park.

Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said 31-year-old Marcus White was shot in one of his legs.

Authorities say the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

White was at the apartment complex visiting friends when the juvenile reportedly tried to rob White.

White grabbed the gun and was shot while struggling with the juvenile.

Police have not released the name or a description of the juvenile.

