Report: Louisiana named as the "worst-run" governments

According to a report conducted over an 8-year period, Louisiana's government is the worst run in America.

The study shows that 2016's unemployment is the third highest in the nation and the second highest number of residents living in poverty.

According to the study, Louisiana has the third highest unemployment rate Alaska and New Mexico.

The state's credit rating and credit outlook is rated as a "negative" and the pension funded ratio is the 13th lowest in the nation.

The news and financial company 24/7 Wall St. — based out of Delaware — has reviewed economic indicators, budget allocations and balance sheets, in addition to a range of social measures to rank each state.

The State of Louisiana collects less taxes than the national average. The state collects the equivalent of only $2,071 per person compared to the average of $2,821. Which causes the state to struggle with unexpected budget shortfalls and fund its pension system.

One other ArkLaTex state is included in the worst run list — Oklahoma.

The list of the top 10 worst run state are:

Louisiana New Mexico Mississippi Alabama Pennsylvania New Jersey Rhode Island Illinois Oklahoma West Virginia

The list of top 10 best run states are:

Minnesota Utah Iowa Oregon Washington Nebraska North Dakota Idaho Colorado Hawaii

For a detailed findings and methodology, click here.

