Jeff: We'll see the coldest temperatures of the season so far

Colder than average temperatures will persist through the rest of the week. In fact, we'll likely see the coldest temperatures of the season so far by Friday morning with widespread 20s possible.

Temperatures will settle back into the upper 30s today with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll struggle to climb into the low 50s. Skies will begin to clear at night allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s. A freeze warning is in effect tonight for the ArkLaTex. With northwest winds, it could "feel" colder.

Sunshine is back Friday but afternoon highs once again will only reach the low 50s.

Sunshine should make a return in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound slightly for the weekend. We'll see upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

Dry weather and sunshine are expected.

Another shot of chilly air arrives early next week taking temperatures in the mid-60s Monday back into the mid-50s on Tuesday.

