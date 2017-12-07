BPCC to hold dedication for combat veterans

A special dedication will be held on Thursday morning for combat veterans at Bossier Parish Community College.

Three combat wounded parking spaces will be dedicated at 9:15 a.m. at the Nursing and Allied Health Building (Building H) parking lot on the school's campus, 6220 E. Texas Street.

“We cherish the opportunity to serve every single student that comes to BPCC,” says BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., in a news release. “but combat wounded veterans should hold a special place in everyone’s heart.”

Special parking spaces and signs will be placed outside of the Administration building (Building A), the Student Services Building (Building F), and the new Nursing and Allied Health Building (Building H).

The news release also reads:

According to the Wounded Warriors Family Support’s website, “there are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients, combat wounded service members who have transitioned back into civilian life. They have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedoms but often go unrecognized. Wounded Warriors Family Support’s founder, Colonel John Folsom, decided to change that. Wounded Warriors Family Support offers Combat Wounded Parking Signs, free of charge, to establishments as a way of honoring and recognizing these veterans.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.