11,000+ Christmas cards help Natchitoches youth grow

Sean Stewart is a 12-year-old on the autism spectrum.

For the past three years, the Natchitoches resident has done a Christmas card campaign asking for thousands of cards.

During that time, he's gotten more than 11,000 cards.

This year, he's toning down his campaign. He isn't setting any goals for cards.

But that doesn't mean the thousands of cards haven't had a big impact on his life.

"The Christmas cards have been a way for him to really learn about how special the world is and how wonderful people are," said his mom, Jennifer Robertson.

"He's learned that he inspires others. And so he's taken that and joined things like 4-H, does programs at the library.

"And he's been able to show others that just being unique and special is OK."

With new confidence and social growth, Sean promoting dog adoption with rescue groups. He soon start collecting soda can tabs to help Ronald McDonald House Charities for 4-H Club.

His mom say's he's grown a lot since he first started asking for Christmas cards in 2014.

"We just want to give parents out there and kids out there, individuals with, you know, special needs, that there's a lot out there," Robertson said. "And there's a lot of help you can get.

"Sometimes something as simple as getting a Christmas card opens up doors."

While there isn't a goal this year, you still can send Sean a Christmas card or soda tabs to for his 4-H project.

His address is:

Sean Stewart

P.O. Box 359

Natchitoches, LA 71458

His family also encourages you to think about sending cards to other kids you think might benefit the way Sean did.

