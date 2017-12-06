I-220E reopens after wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-220E reopens after wreck

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Eastbound Interstate 220 is back open after being closed at Blanchard Road due to a wreck.

At one point, the Louisiana highway department reported, the accident had traffic backed up to the Cross Lake bridge.

This is the second closure of part of I-220 in less than 24 hours.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly