Edwards responds to plea from congressman to keep medical school, hospitals in N. LA

Any potential change in management at the University Health hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe should come with a commitment to keep the medical school and teaching hospitals in North Louisiana, a congressman says.

Congressman Dr. Ralph Lee Abraham Jr. sent a letter to that effect Wednesday to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"I believe that the state and a new management company should take this opportunity to reaffirm this commitment to North Louisiana," the Mangham Republican's missive states.

His comments come in response to reports that Ochsner Health System may take over management of University Health in Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe.

The governor's office responded later Wednesday with this statement:

“For more than a year, my administration has worked to provide quality health care to the residents of Northwest Louisiana. "Coupled with that, from Day One, has been my steadfast commitment to keep the medical school in Shreveport. "I appreciate Congressman Abraham’s input. "And now, more than ever, we are on the cusp of improving the access to health care and ensuring that we are educating medical professionals in this region."

Following is Abraham's letter:

