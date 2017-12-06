Police say 3 people, including a senior citizen, hurt in wreck

Three people, including a senior citizen, were hurt in what Shreveport police described as a bad crash Wednesday afternoon.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the two-vehicle wreck happened at 2:11 p.m. at Linwood at Hollywood avenues.

One person was taken to a hospital. The other two were treated at the site.

At one point, there were six police units along with five Shreveport Fire Department units on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.