AR Razorbacks program hires coach with deep roots in TX

Chad Morris, the Razorbacks' new head football coach, is a Dallas native with roots in Texas high school football and experience as head coach at Southern Methodist University and offensive coordinator at Clemson. (Source: arkansasrazorbacks.com)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The shakeup in University of Arkansas athletics continues with Dallas native Chad Morris being named as the Razorbacks' 33rd head football coach.

He will be formally introduced at 10 a.m. Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Morris was head coach at Southern Methodist University the past three seasons and offensive coordinator at Clemson for four years before that.

He has agreed to a six-year contract under which he will make $3.5 million annually.

Morris also will be eligible for additional compensation through retention payments and incentives.

Word of his addition to the university's football program comes two days after the university announced the hiring of Hunter Yurachek as vice chancellor and athletics director.

“The future is tremendously bright at the University of Arkansas with the addition of Chad Morris," Yurachek said in a statement about the new coach.

"I am confident that Chad will bring an exciting brand of football, phenomenal student-athletes and championships to Fayetteville, and do it all with high integrity."

The SMU Mustangs had a 1-11 campaign in 2013. That was before Morris took over.

With his Texas recruiting roots and offensive prowess, Morris has since led the program to its first bowl bid since 2012 and a 7-5 mark this season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad, Paula and their children to the Arkansas family. I enjoyed getting to know him," University of Arkansas Chancellor Dr. Joseph E. Steinmetz says in the statement.

"And I am confident that he is the right coach to lead us back to competing for SEC and national titles."

Morris’s four years at Clemson helped that program attain a 41-11 record, the 2011 ACC Championship and four bowl berths, including two BCS Orange Bowl appearances.

His work earned him the AFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year award. And Morris was one of five finalists for National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by 247Sports.com in 2013 and the National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Rivals.com in 2011.

Morris made his collegiate football debut in 2010 as associate head coach/offensive coordinator at Tulsa.

That post came after 16 years as a head coach at the high school level in Texas during which he attained a 169-38 record, led six teams to the Texas state championship game - highlighted by three titles - and earned coach of the year honors 11 times.

