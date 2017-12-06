National Weather Service says emergency warning was mistake

Representatives of the National Weather Service in Shreveport say an alert that went out at 11 a.m. Wednesday was a mistake.

It was supposed to have been a routine NOAA weather radio test; instead, a radiological hazard warning was sent, they said.

Someone erroneously and inadvertently transmitted the routine communications test under an incorrect header that triggered the Specific Area Message Encoder to display an incorrect warning, officials said.

The correct communications test message was rebroadcast at 11:10 am with the proper routine weekly test.

National Weather Service officials said they regret any inconveniences to their listening audience.

"We are going to review our procedures that are used to issue this product and see if there is anything we can do to prevent this from happening again," said Mario Valverde, meteorologist-in-charge.

"If we find something, we are going to change that because it did cause a lot of angst for people today."

