Caught on camera: Brawl breaks out during Southwood High-North Caddo game; LHSAA, schools investigating

Officials from two Shreveport schools and the LHSAA are investigating after a fight broke out Tuesday night toward the end of a girls basketball game.

It happened during a contest between the Southwood High and North Caddo Magnet High squads in the Southwood High gym.

The North Caddo team was ahead when eyewitnesses say the fight started following a foul.

"It started off as a steal from North Caddo. She stole the ball from another player, Southwood, and passed it to to a teammate," one person recounted for KSLA News 12.

"As that player went up for the layup, she got fouled and was sent to the free throw line. After that, the two were in each other's face before another player joined in and it escalated."

About 50 to 60 people were seen on the court as people cleared the stands to either join in or try to break up the fight.

"At that time, some parents tried to approach the floor. I don't know if they were parents of those involved or not," Southwood High principal Jeffrey Roberts said.

"And then we escorted those parents from the floor. ... There were several players from the North Caddo bench that entered the field of play."

Caddo School District reports that officials from both schools are reviewing Snapchat videos of the altercation.

They are handling each student individually and will discipline them as they see fit.

"We quickly separated everybody and have had the opportunity today to review the game film," Roberts said.

"And it looks like there will be some additional suspensions for those who entered the field of play."

The Louisiana High School Athletics Association gets involved anytime there is a fight, Roberts said.

"The LHSAA is aware of the situation and is awaiting the report from the lead official and assignment secretary," says a statement released by Eddie Bonine, the association's executive director.

North Caddo Magnet principal Annie Cherry says they also are investigating and will handle the situation according to LHSAA policy.

