30 people charged following execution of search warrant in Shreveport

Thirty people have been charged, accused of drug possession, drug distribution and one felon with a firearm after a search in North Shreveport.

The search was done on Dec. 1 in the 1500 block of Logan Street, according to a news release.

Officers with The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit recovered 36.1 grams of what they believe is cocaine, valued at $3,000, 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a gun.

Majority of the people have been charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine.

Below is the full list:

Anthony Marshall, 31, of the 1800 block of Abbie Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine with the intent to distribute

Marcus Clark, 43, of the 700 block of North Lakeshore Drive, charged with one count each of possession of Crack Cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jason Bankhead, 56, of the 200 block of Ryan Road in Benton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Billy McKinnon Jr, 55, of the 100 block of Taylor Bend Road in Haughton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Gregory Smith, 58, of the 4200 block of Marston Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Taneka King, 41, of the 1400 block of Andrew Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Donald Shepard, 65, of the 300 block of Brookbriar Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Georgia Thomas, 46, address unknown, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Weyburn Wright, 53, of the 1300 block of Kenneth Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Shawn Robinson, 51, of the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Willie Jones, 60, of the 3900 block of State Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Michael Miller, 62, of the 8200 block of Bea Lane in Greenwood, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Johnny Gay, 54, of the 400 block of Second Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Pervis Washington, 51, of the 4000 block of Marion Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Ola Ross, 67, of the 400 block of North Dale Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana

Roosevelt Thomas, 61, of the 4700 block of Blanchard Road, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Leon Heard, 64, of the 1700 block of Weinstock Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Bobby Harper, 64, of the 500 block of Erwin Street in Haughton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Robert Johnson, 60, of the 200 block of East Stoner Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Oliver Lias, 53, of the 500 block of North Circle Street in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Kenneth Washington, 51, of the 3000 block of Forest Oak Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Jerome Herrin, 54, of the 700 block of Hyde Park Place, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Sandra Williams, 65, of the 2000 block of Ashton Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Henry Lee Stevenson, 55, of the 600 block of McArthur Drive in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Calvin Smith, 56, of the 3700 block of Dearborne Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

John Bridgewater, 51, of the 3900 block of Lakeshore Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Lawrence Young, 57, of the 1800 block of Logan Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Willie Edwards, 61, of the 11000 block of Lenox Road in Keithville, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

Anthony Morgan, 60, of the 1400 block of Alston Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana

Kevin Hardgrove, 33, of the 5800 block of Benton Road in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges.

