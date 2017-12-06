30 people charged following execution of search warrant in Shrev - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

30 people charged following execution of search warrant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Thirty people have been charged, accused of drug possession, drug distribution and one felon with a firearm after a search in North Shreveport.

The search was done on Dec. 1 in the 1500 block of Logan Street, according to a news release. 

Officers with The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit recovered 36.1 grams of what they believe is cocaine, valued at $3,000, 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a gun.

Majority of the people have been charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine.

Below is the full list:

  • Anthony Marshall, 31, of the 1800 block of Abbie Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine with the intent to distribute
  • Marcus Clark, 43, of the 700 block of North Lakeshore Drive, charged with one count each of  possession of Crack Cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Jason Bankhead, 56, of the 200 block of Ryan Road in Benton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Billy McKinnon Jr, 55, of the 100 block of Taylor Bend Road in Haughton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Gregory Smith, 58, of the 4200 block of Marston Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Taneka King, 41, of the 1400 block of Andrew Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Donald Shepard, 65, of the 300 block of Brookbriar Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Georgia Thomas, 46, address unknown, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Weyburn Wright, 53, of the 1300 block of Kenneth Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Shawn Robinson, 51, of the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Willie Jones, 60, of the 3900 block of State Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Michael Miller, 62, of the 8200 block of Bea Lane in Greenwood, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Johnny Gay, 54, of the 400 block of Second Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Pervis Washington, 51, of the 4000 block of Marion Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Ola Ross, 67, of the 400 block of North Dale Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana
  • Roosevelt Thomas, 61, of the 4700 block of Blanchard Road, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Leon Heard, 64, of the 1700 block of Weinstock Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Bobby Harper, 64, of the 500 block of Erwin Street in Haughton, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Robert Johnson, 60, of the 200 block of East Stoner Avenue, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Oliver Lias, 53, of the 500 block of North Circle Street in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Kenneth Washington, 51, of the 3000 block of Forest Oak Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Jerome Herrin, 54, of the 700 block of Hyde Park Place, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Sandra Williams, 65, of the 2000 block of Ashton Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Henry Lee Stevenson, 55, of the 600 block of McArthur Drive in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Calvin Smith, 56, of the 3700 block of Dearborne Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • John Bridgewater, 51, of the 3900 block of Lakeshore Drive, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Lawrence Young, 57, of the 1800 block of Logan Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Willie Edwards, 61, of the 11000 block of Lenox Road in Keithville, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Anthony Morgan, 60, of the 1400 block of Alston Street, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana
  • Kevin Hardgrove, 33, of the 5800 block of Benton Road in Bossier City, charged with possession of Crack Cocaine

All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges.

