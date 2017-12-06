Shreveport police investigating double shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after two men were shot early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of Babylon Road around 1:20 a.m. to a report of a man in his 40's who had been shot in the abdomen.

Police on scene say the victim wasn't able to give a description of the shooter.

The victim told police he lived in the 7200 block of Bethany Street and when police went to the home they discovered another shooting victim.

The second victim was also a man in his 40's with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe both men were shot at the home on Bethany Street.

Both men were taken to University Health hospital and police say they were both awake and alert. Both are expected to survive.

The victim found on Babylon Road is in ICU.

The victim found in the home on Bethany Street is also being treated for blunt force trauma to the head. Police are not sure if that injury is connected to the shooting or not.

Detectives went to the hospital to interview both victims but have not been able to speak to the victims because of their conditions.

Police do not know the relationship between the two men.

Officers were out searching the areas where the victims were found in search of the person or persons responsible. Police say they have a person of interest they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

