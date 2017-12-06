Police arrest suspect in shooting that sent 2 to hospital

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police found one of the wounded men at a home in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. That's where detectives think the shooting occurred. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating the shooting of two men just before 1:20 a.m. Dec. 6. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Carlos M. Smith, 40, of the 7600 block of Altus Street in Shreveport, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that sent two men to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Online records show 40-year-old Carlos M. Smith, of the 7600 block of Altus Street in Shreveport, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. and booked into the City Jail at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Babylon Road just before 1:20 a.m.

They found 43-year-old George Robinson with at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen and one to one of his hands.

He told police he lives in the 7200 block of Bethany Street in Shreveport.

It's there that officers then found 47-year-old Richard Howard with blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators have not yet said whether they think the blunt force trauma was inflicted at or about the time of the shooting.

Robinson and Howard both were awake and alert when they were taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment, authorities said.

At last report, Robinson was in the hospital's intensive-care unit.

Detectives now think both men were shot at the Bethany Street residence.

"Investigators continue to search for a person of interest and more information at this hour," police Cpl Angie Willhite said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting that organization's website, lockemup.org.

