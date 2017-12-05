I-220W reopens 2 hours after wreck involving truck, 8 other vehi - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-220W reopens 2 hours after wreck involving truck, 8 other vehicles

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

The westbound side of the Interstate 220 bridge over Red River is back open hours after being closed as a result of a wreck.

Traffic was being diverted onto Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) in Bossier City. 

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at westbound I-220 at North Market Street in Shreveport.

Authorities say eight vehicles were involved.

That's not counting the gray Ford truck that is believed to have stopped, causing the pileup, then left the scene.

Two people have been taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Two other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

