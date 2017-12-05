I-220W reopens 2 hours after wreck involving truck, 8 other vehicles

The westbound side of the Interstate 220 bridge over Red River is back open hours after being closed as a result of a wreck.

All lanes are open on I-220 West on the Red River Bridge. Congestion from this incident is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 6, 2017

Traffic was being diverted onto Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) in Bossier City.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at westbound I-220 at North Market Street in Shreveport.

Authorities say eight vehicles were involved.

That's not counting the gray Ford truck that is believed to have stopped, causing the pileup, then left the scene.

Two people have been taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Two other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

