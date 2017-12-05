Thief takes 30 shirts, 30 pairs of pants; police seek ID of suspect

JUST DO IT: Police think this guy did. And his story has people asking how it would be possible for one person to take all that clothing. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing images from store surveillance cameras in hopes the public can help them identify a shoplifting suspect.

Authorities say the theft happened Thursday at Dillard's in Central Mall.

Taken were 30 Polo shirts and 30 pairs of pants valued at $2,370, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.