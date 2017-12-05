Caddo sheriff speaks frankly about violence, crime-fighting in Shreveport

"... We don't have anything to do with crime-fighting in Shreveport," Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator told Caddo Republicans on Dec. 5. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo's top law enforcement officer held nothing back when asked about Shreveport's latest homicide.

The question arose Tuesday as Sheriff Steve Prator spoke with Caddo Republicans about everything from prison reform to violence in Shreveport.

The sheriff readily admits to being honest, frank and crude after having worked more than 40 years in law enforcement.

His response was no different when an audience member asked what law enforcement can do to help stem the growing number of homicides in Shreveport.

Prator half-flippantly answered that people could stop killing people.

Then he responded more seriously.

"I don't want to be up here and be critical of what is going on. I know the Shreveport Police Department is a good organization. They have a bunch of real good members."

That said, Prator noted that he's had only one meeting with Police Chief Alan Crump in a year's time. "And that wasn't a real successful meeting.

"He said he didn't need our help and that he had just come down there because the mayor had told him to. And I said, well, that's going to be a short meeting."

Prator said he does not know what the city is doing in terms of a crime-fighting strategy.

And he said his office has not been included in anything with police other than the narcotics and financial crimes task forces he started years ago.

"... We don't have anything to do with crime-fighting in Shreveport."

