SALT changing its hours, making its menu more kid-friendly

The owners of SALT are sprinkling in some sugar to make the restaurant more kid-friendly.

"When the restaurant opened, the kids' menu was very small, almost non-existent," Shreveport Aquarium spokesman Jake Wood said.

"And when we saw the families leaving the aquarium, they wanted to make SALT a part of that visit to the aquarium."

Wood says there are other reasons SALT (Sea, Air, Land and Time) had a tough time getting its feet wet.

"I think one of the challenges that we reached and worked on addressing is explaining what SALT is. ... We describe ourselves as new American, but we have cultural influences all around the world."

Now after taking the bad with the good, Wood says SALT is changing its menu and its hours, among other things.

"We expanded our outdoor seating. Everyone loves to eat on the patio, so we included more outdoor seating into the courtyard."

Wood says the changes are coming about in reaction to criticism.

"What did you hear about it… nothing good… nope," a first-time SALT customer said.

But a bad review or two did not stop a mother-daughter duo from coming out and dining in.

"It's very local, and we're all about supporting local. That's very important," Karin Lallahan said.

Her mother, Martha Taylor, added: "I wanted to come and see what it's all about."

The restaurant, seated right beside the Shreveport Aquarium, opened its doors two 2 months ago.

"We've gone through a really conceptual period where we are evaluating the measures that we put in place when we opened the restaurant," Wood said.

SALT is at 601 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

That's along the riverfront the riverfront in downtown Shreveport.

The restaurant's new hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

