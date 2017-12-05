Texarkana Shop with a Cop helps fulfill the wishes of nearly 200 children

This year's Shop with a Cop helped fulfill the wishes of nearly 200 children in the Texarkana area. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana police officer stands by Dec. 5 as a young man checks out his goods during the annual Shop with a Cop event. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana police traded their patrol cars for shopping carts Tuesday. ' event.

With the help of Target, Walmart and other community supporters, they were able to fulfill the wishes of nearly 200 children this year.

Law officers on both the Arkansas and Texas sides of the city took part in the annual Shop with a Cop.

Here are dozens more photos shared by police:

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.