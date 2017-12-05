Bossier man dies when car hits trailer along I-49 in DeSoto

Authorities have released the name of the Bossier Parish man killed in a wreck Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish.

He is 43-year-old Stephan Lane, of Haughton.

Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 49.

Preliminary investigation shows Lane was driving a 2015 BMW north on I-49 three miles north of U.S. Highway 84 when the car struck a disabled semi-trailer on the shoulder of the road.

A representative of the DeSoto coroner's office pronounced Lane dead at the scene.

Lane was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troop G Trooper Glenn Younger said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the wreck.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, as is routine in investigations of fatal crashes.

The wreck brings to 22 the number of fatal crashes Troop G has investigated this year. Twenty-five people died in those wrecks.

