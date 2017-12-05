Bossier City nixes proposal to allow drinking in public, adopts ride-sharing regulations

Bossier City Council members decided Tuesday afternoon against letting people openly drink alcoholic beverages in some areas of the city.

The 2-4 vote came after several weeks of discussion, a public hearing and a first reading of the proposal.

As amended, it would have restricted the sales of alcoholic beverages between 2 and 10 a.m., prohibited consumption in parking lots and garages and required people to have a cup with the logo of the business where they bought it, among other things.

John Goode, who developed Louisiana Boardwalk, spoke against the proposal, saying he wants the riverfront shopping center to remain a family-friendly environment.

On the other hand, the measure drew support from Louisiana Boardwalk's general manager and representatives of Hooters and Silver Star Smokehouse.

Also on Tuesday's agenda was a final vote on ride-sharing regulations. That passed 6-0 with no discussion.

